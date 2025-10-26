Aristos Band announces maiden live concert :Life of the Party”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Aristos Band, Nigeria’s foremost live music ensemble, announces its highly anticipated event – “Aristos Band: “The Life of the Party” – A live performances/concert, happening on December 17, 2025, at the prestigious Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

This premium live music experience promises to redefine entertainment excellence, bringing together the nation’s most iconic performers, rising stars, and a sophisticated audience of tastemakers, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals.

The grand line-up includes musical legends, Dr. Ebenezer Obey, Musiliyu Haruna Ishola, Sir Shina Peters, Mike Okri, Chike, 9ice (Alapomeji) and many more, – each set to deliver unforgettable performances alongside the dynamic Aristos Band, renowned for their soul-stirring artistry and electrifying stage presence.

“The Life of the Party’ is more than a concert – it’s an experience that celebrates legacy, luxury, and lifestyle,” said the Aristos Band Management Team. “We’re curating a night where the old and new meet, where highlife meets R&B, and where the spirit of Lagos shines brightest.”

With an expected attendance of over 800 elite guests, the concert will serve as a cultural bridge connecting generations through music, fashion, and art. From nostalgic highlife classics to modern Afrobeat rhythms, guests will be treated to a musical journey that embodies the vibrant Lagos spirit, energetic, diverse and endlessly entertaining.

“The Life of the Party – Live in Concert” also presents a strategic sponsorship platform for forward-thinking brands. Partners will enjoy unmatched visibility, high-value audience engagement, and premium brand association with one of Lagos’ most anticipated December events.

This collaboration is designed to celebrate success stories, reward loyal customers or constituents, and strengthen Lagos’ standing as the entertainment capital of Africa.

About Aristos Band

Aristos Band is Nigeria’s leading live performance band, celebrated for their mastery in Afrobeat, Highlife, Jazz, R&B and contemporary fusion. Known as “The Life of the Party,” Aristos Band has performed on the grandest stages, captivating audiences with authentic sound, energy and elegance.