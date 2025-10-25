Arewa Youths to Osigwe: Nigeria needs more leaders in your mould

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Arewa Youth Assembly for Good Leadership, North-Central Zone, has praised the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, for his commitment to reform, integrity, and inclusion in the legal profession, saying his example represents the kind of leadership Nigeria needs.

In a statement signed by Dr. Sani Ahmad Zangina, the North-Central Coordinator of the Assembly, the group said Mr Osigwe has remained focused on promoting the rule of law, unity within the Bar, and the welfare of legal practitioners since assuming office as the 32nd President of the Nigerian Bar Association last year.

The statement noted his efforts to make the Bar more responsive to professional challenges and to advocate for judicial reform, transparency, and accountability in the administration of justice.

It also noted his attention to the welfare and development of lawyers, especially young practitioners across different parts of the country.

“Having you as the lawyers’ president is a blessing not only to the legal profession but to Nigeria as a whole. You continue to uphold the image and integrity of the Bar in the eyes of lawyers, judges, and citizens,” the statement read in part.

The group extended warm birthday wishes to Mr Osigwe, who was born on 25 October, praying for renewed strength, fulfilment, and continued service to the nation.

It added that his leadership approach highlights the importance of integrity, inclusiveness, and accountability in strengthening public trust in Nigeria’s institutions.