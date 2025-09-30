Arewa youths hail Ume at 45, say Nigeria needs givers not takers

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Arewa Youth Assembly has urged Nigerian leaders to embrace a culture of service and giving back to society rather than pursuing personal gain, saying the country is in urgent need of leaders who prioritise the people.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker of the Assembly, the group pointed to the record of philanthropist and media publisher, Chief James Chijioke Ume, as an example of the type of leadership Nigeria requires to address its challenges.

“His generosity, compassion, and commitment to humanity set him apart in a nation yearning for leaders who give rather than take,” the statement read in part.

The Assembly noted that through the Unubiko Foundation, Ume has funded educational projects, awarded scholarships to indigent students, supported healthcare delivery, and established women’s development centres.

It added that his role as Chairman and Publisher of The Whistler Newspaper has contributed to investigative journalism and accountability reporting in Nigeria.

“As an employer of labour, he has also created opportunities for young Nigerians to live with dignity and purpose,” the statement said.

The group linked its remarks to Ume’s 45th birthday, which coincides with Nigeria’s Independence Day, describing him as a figure whose personal milestones highlight a broader national conversation about leadership and service.

Quoting scripture, the Assembly prayed for his continued health and wisdom, citing Psalm 118:24; ‘This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it’, and Isaiah 54:17: ‘No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper.’