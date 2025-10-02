Arewa youth go on their knees, beg Tinubu to prioritise Northern security

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Arewa Youth Assembly for Good Leadership has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity in the northern region, insisting that the safety of citizens must remain the government’s foremost priority as Nigeria marks another Independence Anniversary.

In a statement signed by Dr Sani Ahmad, North Central Coordinator of the Assembly, the group commended President Tinubu’s leadership since assuming office, particularly in confronting national challenges such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, weak infrastructure and unstable power supply.

Dr Ahmad praised the President’s reforms, describing them as courageous and a source of renewed hope.

“Your administration’s commitment to improving security across our regions, tackling inflation, supporting agriculture and industry, as well as expanding opportunities for the youth, are commendable,” he said.

He, however, urged the President not to relent in the fight against insecurity, especially in the North, stressing that the plea was made with both knees on the ground.

“As for the improvement of security in our northern region, I still plead with my two knees down to continue, without minding those who do not understand the burden of leadership among us, and make sure that we are all safe not only in the northern region but in all parts of the country, adding years of peace and prosperity,” he pleaded.

The Assembly also used the occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary to celebrate what it described as progress recorded under Tinubu’s watch, noting that his policies had placed the country on the path to stability, growth and greater unity.

“On this day of national pride, I celebrate not only our independence as a people but also the progress made under your watch,” Dr Ahmad added.

He prayed for God to grant the President wisdom, strength and good health to continue steering Nigeria towards peace, prosperity and improved well-being for all citizens.