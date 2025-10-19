Aregbesola explains why Tinubu will lose in 2027

•Says APC is jittery

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Former Minister of Interior,and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said that regardless of the grandstanding of the ruling APC, his party, ADC, by the grace of God, will take over the mantle of leadership in Nigeria and in most of the states in the 2027 elections.

The former governor of Osun State said this yesterday in Ilorin in an interview with journalists after the commissioning of the state secretariat of the party along Basin Road, Ilorin.

His words:”If APC is confident of its strength, it won’t be so hyped and charged as to be hounding and hunting opposition all over the place.

“How can we interpret what APC is doing all over Nigeria to us? They are harassing and intimidating everyone of our members, not just our leaders but nationwide, be it Lagos, Kebbi, Kaduna.

“ If indeed they are confident of the strength they are showcasing, one would expect that they will be so calm but reverse is the case, so what does that tell you?”he queried.

“They themselves know that they are not popular and the party that will harvest their unpopularity is ADC.

“ Regardless of the grandstanding, by the grace of God, ADC will take over the mantle of leadership in Nigeria and in most of the state.”

On the governors joining the ruling APC,he said: “The governors that are going to APC are the enemies of the people and people know this. They are hated, so it is good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Similarly, the immediate past governor of Kwara state who dumped PDP to join ADC, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, told journalists that his party is prepared to take over mantle of leadership in the country.

“The party has been prepared and is here to stay. It’s to demonstrate to us that a new dawn has been set up in Kwara. And it’s you and I,” he said.

“ This is the beginning of a new direction in our political experience and we are poised to take over leadership of the country in 2027.”

Also,the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, lashed out at the opposition PDP, asserting that the party had become politically irrelevant.