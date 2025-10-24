Archbishop Akinola calls for national renewal, announces Rhema World Convention 2025

By Olayinka Latona

The Presiding Bishop of Rhema Christian Church & Towers, Archbishop Dr. Taiwo Akinola, has called for righteous leadership, unity, and integrity to address Nigeria’s current challenges, even as he announced plans for the church’s 34th World Convention.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at the Champion Peace Cathedral, Archbishop Akinola expressed concern over the country’s economic hardship, insecurity, and social instability, describing the situation as “deeply troubling” and calling for a renewed national commitment to justice and compassion.

He noted that despite reported economic growth, millions of Nigerians still face poverty and unemployment.

“Our youth are a divine asset, not a burden,” he said. “We call for massive investment in vocational training, digital skills, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and value-based education. The government, private sector, and faith institutions must collaborate to unlock their potential and restore hope.”

The cleric emphasized that youth unemployment has become a national and moral emergency and urged the government to focus on inclusive economic growth that improves the welfare of all citizens.

On the issue of insecurity, Archbishop Akinola cited recent reports showing a significant rise in violent incidents across the country. He called for urgent security sector reforms, improved intelligence gathering, and better welfare for security personnel.

He also appealed for stronger protection of religious freedom and worship centers, urging the government to uphold the constitutional right to freedom of religion and bring offenders to justice.

Archbishop Akinola further expressed concern over Nigeria’s rising public debt, warning that it threatens fiscal stability. He urged authorities to adopt greater fiscal discipline and transparency in public spending.

Commenting on the prolonged ASUU strike, he appealed to both the government and the academic union to put the future of students first, describing education as a “sacred trust” that must not be disrupted.

Despite the many challenges, Archbishop Akinola ended his address with a message of hope.

“With repentance, integrity, and collective action, this nation shall rise again,” he affirmed.

He also announced the upcoming Rhema World Convention 2025, themed “The God of All Possibilities” (Luke 1:37), which will take place from November 2 to 9, 2025, at the church’s headquarters along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.

The week-long event will feature daily prayer sessions, strategic seminars, miracle services, and an Evening Word Feast and Miracle Rally. A major highlight will be the Annual Hosanna Night on Friday, November 7, described as “a night of high praise, worship, and wonders.”

According to Archbishop Akinola, camp accommodation and two free meals daily will be provided for all attendees. The convention will also feature several guest ministers, including Bishop Victor Akilla and Bishop Abiodun Akinteye, among others.

“This year’s convention is a celebration of God’s abiding presence, glory, and faithfulness,” he said. “We believe God will use this gathering to release divine solutions to life’s challenges. To Him be all the glory.”