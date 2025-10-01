APWEN, Worley partner to empower girls in STEM

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Peter-Claver Obasi

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, has reiterated its commitment to raising the next generation of female engineers through hands-on mentoring, education and advocacy.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Expanding Horizon in STEM Education and Professional Development Across Nigeria’ through FunSTEM event sponsored by Worley Foundation and held at Girls Senior High School, in Lagos the President of APWEN, Engr. Adebisi Osim, FNSE, said the initiative was designed to inspire girls to break barriers and embrace opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM.



According to her, “STEM is not just a set of subjects; it is the gateway to innovation, problem-solving and building a sustainable future. In Nigeria, like many parts of the world, we must ensure that everyone, especially young women and girls, can step through that gate with confidence.”



Narrating her school days as an engineering student at the university, Osim said, “Out of 100 students, only four girls were in a class. We faced doubts not just from others but sometimes from ourselves. But we pushed through, inspired by pioneers including Engr. Joanna Maduka, the first female engineer registered in Nigeria and co-founder of APWEN in 1982,” she said.



While noting that APWEN has grown to over 3,000 members mentoring thousands of young girls nationwide, she lamented that female participation in STEM remains low. “According to a recent UNESCO report, women make up only about 35 percent of STEM students globally. In Nigeria, it is even lower in some fields. We cannot afford to leave half of our population behind when tackling challenges like climate change, renewable energy and digital transformation,” she stressed.



She however commended Worley Foundation for its commitment to sustainable change, noting that its global STEM outreach initiatives have reached over 10,000 students worldwide.

“Here in Nigeria, we are building on that by expanding APWEN’s programmes, creating workshops where girls learn coding, robotics and engineering design in interactive and joyful ways,” she added.



Osim further charged parents to encourage their daughters’ curiosity and students to dream big. “FunSTEM is not a one-off event; it is a spark for lifelong passion. Together, with partners like Worley and NSE, we can expand horizons across Nigeria, creating a nation where every girl sees herself as a scientist, a technologist, an engineer, or a mathematician,” she said.



In her speech, the Chairman of APWEN Lagos Chapter and Worley Projects Champion for FunSTEM, Engr. Bosede Oyekunle, FNSE, said the initiative is designed to make science, technology, engineering and mathematics, STEM engaging and practical for secondary school students.



According to her, the two-year grant project, funded by Worley, is aimed at sparking curiosity in young girls and encouraging them to embrace STEM courses and careers.

“Worley is an engineering company focused on delivering infrastructural services, and this partnership with APWEN provides students the opportunity to learn STEM-related concepts through fun exercises and practical demonstrations,” she explained.



Highlighting some of the activities, Oyekunle said students were introduced to projects on photoelectric principles using light-emitting diodes and simple wiring to generate power. They also explored waste-to-wealth exercises, transforming discarded materials like bottles and fabrics into useful items such as key holders.



“This project covers 300 students across Calabar and Lagos. In Lagos, we have about 160 students and over 50 science teachers from 13 schools in Agege District 1. APWEN members, who are female engineers, are also serving as STEM trainers to deliver on our promise to the community,” she added.



She expressed optimism that the initiative, which began last year in Calabar, will continue to receive support to expand its impact nationwide.