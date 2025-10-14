Appraising Dantosho and his Ports management strategy

By Joseph Onwe

Nigeria is experiencing rapid change anchored on the Renewed Hope Initiatives of the transformational leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Associated with the pragmatic leadership which is bringing about systemic and generalized changes in all facets of national life and all sectors of the economy, is the superlative positive volte-face experienced at the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), under the distinguished visionary directives of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho.

Surmounting several challenges, which before now militated against the overall efficiency and competitiveness of Nigerian ports, consequently resulting in a decline in trade and economic growth, notably infrastructural deficits due to aging port infrastructure and inadequate facilities, traffic congestion and gridlock on the main access roads leading to the ports, and inadequate truck handling systems leading to delays and increased costs, and a growing endemic corruption and inefficiency, with the poor management of empty containers adding to environmental risk and avoidable health risks, Dr. Dantsoho’s sagacity has led to the implementation of various initiatives.

With several years of outstanding, strong, and unwavering focused leadership, Dr. Dantsoho has demonstrated effectively his desire to actualize strategic action plans and consider key factors for a robust and effective transformation of the Nigeria Ports Authority.

An apostle of clear goals and objectivity, his well-defined, measurable, and achievable goals align with President Tinubu’s vision and mission as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Mandate.

An effective result-oriented leader, his devoted inspiration, motivation, and guidance has stimulated collaboration and a strong team spirit, thereby enhancing the achievement of strategic objectives.

His objective involvement and buy-in from relevant stakeholders has notably transformed the ports into a positive beehive of economic activities and sustainable growth.

A devoted administrator with several decades of selfless and productive service to the nation, Dr. Dantsoho’s adequate and efficient allocation of financial, human, and technological resources to support strategic initiatives has gained him the respect and admiration of all.

To further entrench the spirit of excellence and reliability, Dr. Dantsoho introduced result-based Performance Metrics and Accountability indicators which hold employees accountable for results.

Known for his effective communication, the introduction of regular tracking of progress, identification of deviations, and adjustments to stay on course has aided the ports in responding to changing circumstances, such as market shifts or unexpected obstacles.

Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho’s leadership of the NPA represents resounding significant achievements through strategic initiatives which have transformed the agency and improved the efficiency of port operations.

An intentionally committed administrator, Dr. Dantsoho’s leadership is indeed modernizing port infrastructure, promoting trade facilitation, and encouraging private sector participation through public-private collaboration.

Notably poised to become a major player in the regional maritime industry, driving economic growth and development in Nigeria, Dr. Dantsoho since his appointment in July 2024 has remarkably improved the revenue of the NPA by 111%, from a low ₦424.2 billion in 2023 to an outstanding ₦893.6 billion in 2024, thereby reemphasizing remarkable growth and reechoing the testament of an effective management guru and strategic planner.

Through his systematic and forward-looking initiatives, Dr. Dantsoho has brilliantly transformed the NPA through consistent, comprehensive port modernization projects, including the reconstruction of the Tin Can Island Port Complex and the rehabilitation of other critical port infrastructure.

Dr. Dantsoho’s initiatives foster operational efficiency, reduce congestion, and increase cargo handling capacity.

Building on the new digital age, Dr. Dantsoho through his ingenuity introduced a robust Port Community System (PCS) and National Single Window (NSW) to streamline port operations, reduce bureaucracy, and eliminate corruption.

These digital platforms have improved the efficiency of cargo clearance and enhanced transparency, recording an upbeat increase in cargo throughput, with a 45.1% growth in cargo traffic and a 9.7% increase in container throughput.

This growth is attributable to improved operational efficiency and enhanced trade facilitation initiatives.

Dr. Dantsoho’s leadership has attracted wide accolades and recognition regionally and internationally, earning him election as the President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) and Vice President of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), a recognition that underscores his commitment to promoting regional cooperation and best practices in port management.

Through his leadership of the strategic forum, he prioritized the implementation of various trade facilitation initiatives, including the automation of port operations and the introduction of electronic payment systems, thereby reducing transaction costs and fostering an admirable business ambience; this, coupled with infrastructural development, including the construction of new ports and the rehabilitation of existing ones, has decidedly increased port capacity and improved operational efficiency.

Dr. Dantsoho has launched initiatives that aim at encouraging private sector participation in port operations, including the development of new terminals and logistics facilities, with the intention of leveraging private sector expertise and investment to enhance port efficiency and competitiveness.

Indeed, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has demonstrated proficiency and genuineness in his strategic action plans and the management of the ports, attracting public interest and appreciation, and proving what happens when productivity and success meet the right person.

Onwe is a public affairs analyst based in Abuja.