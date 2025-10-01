Apple, Google Spotlight Maliyo Games in Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day Feature,

Pan-African game development studio, Maliyo Games, is set to step into the global spotlight once again as the American multinational technology company, Apple Inc., prepares to feature its standout titles in Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day Feature, reaffirming the studio’s role as a leader and innovator in the growing gaming industry in Africa.

The upcoming editorial will showcase Safari City, Crazy Ludo, Whot King, and Secret Letter — each designed to celebrate African storytelling, artistry, and engineering excellence. These games blend familiar gameplay mechanics with unique narratives, drawing inspiration from everyday African experiences, music, art, and traditions.

“This recognition from Apple, alongside our recent feature by Google, is another powerful validation of our vision,” said Hugo Obi, Founder of Maliyo Games. “We are proving that African stories and creativity belong on the global stage, while inspiring the next generation of developers across the continent.”

Obi stated that one of the biggest highlights of this year is Maliyo’s inclusion in Google Play’s #WeArePlay campaign — a global film series celebrating diverse developers shaping the future of gaming.

The feature tells the story of Hugo Obi, Founder of Maliyo Games, charting the studio’s journey from Lagos to the world. It highlights not only Maliyo’s portfolio of games but also its talent pipeline initiative, GameUp Africa, which is building the next generation of creators on the continent.

“Through this feature, millions of global players and industry leaders are discovering how Maliyo is blending African creativity with mobile-first accessibility and how initiatives like GameUp Africa are ensuring that African titles are designed for Africans, by Africans, and for the world,” enthused Obi.

“This milestone adds to a growing list of achievements for Maliyo Games, including, Apple’s Africa Day App Store Feature, where Maliyo launched exclusive culturally themed updates across its games.” He added that industry partnerships such as the Disney-backed Iwájú: Rising Chef project, are further cementing Maliyo’s role as a cultural ambassador through gaming.

Obi celebrated GameUp Africa at five for promoting talent development and creativity on the continent, and for empowering the future for Africa.

“Behind every global spotlight is a growing ecosystem of African talent. Since its launch in 2021, GameUp Africa has become the pipeline powering much of Maliyo’s creativity,” he said, adding, “Now in its fifth year, the programme has reached over 6,000 aspiring developers across 20+ African countries, with skills in programming, game art, and audio design.”

“Graduates of the programme have gone on to contribute to work on amazing projects and start their own game production studios.”

The 2025 GameUp Africa bootcamp, which officially kicked off in September, is set to usher in a fresh cohort of creators eager to push the boundaries of African game design and carry the industry forward.

Meanwhile, in another significant way to forward-leap Africa’s gaming industry, Maliyo Games is proud to unveil MaliyoCON 2025, its first-ever developer-led gaming conference in Lagos, Nigeria. Scheduled for December 2025, MaliyoCON will convene creators, investors, policymakers, and innovators to chart the future of Africa’s gaming industry, explore opportunities in mobile entertainment, and showcase homegrown talent to the world.