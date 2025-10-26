APM Terminals donates medical equipment to boost maternal health in Lagos

By Godwin Oritse

IN a move to strengthen maternal healthcare delivery in Lagos, the Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre in Ebute Metta has received vital medical equipment from APM Terminals Apapa.



The donation forms part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare services and improving the wellbeing of women and children in its host communities.



Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Mr. Frederik Klinke, expressed his delight at the initiative, describing it as a reflection of the company’s dedication to uplifting the living standards of communities where it operates.



Klinkenoted that APM Terminals has consistently supported the health sector by installing power systems and renovating health facilities in different parts of Lagos.

“We are proud of the investment and the work done here to increase the survival rate of children, and I hope the community will maintain the equipment and put it to good use,” he said.



The Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Mr. Steen Knudsen, explained that the company’s corporate social responsibility focuses on three key areas: health, education, and the environment.



He highlighted that the donation to the Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre aligns with the United Nations Population Fund’s “10 million Safer Births initiative” launched by Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark, during her recent visit to Nigeria in June 2025.

He added that the project addresses Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate by equipping healthcare providers with essential tools to deliver safer and more effective care.



The Permanent Secretary of Lagos Health District IV, Dr. Abimbola Bowale, praised APM Terminals Apapa for the donation, describing it as a testament to what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together.



“Your decision to invest in Simpson Primary Healthcare Centre, Ebute Metta, is an act of visionary leadership. The community will benefit greatly, and this project should stand as an example for others to emulate,” he said.



Representing the Senator for Lagos Central Senatorial District, Mr. Giwa Rasheed commended APM Terminals for its investment in healthcare, describing the centre as a lifeline that will serve mothers and children in the area, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.



“Your commitment reflects genuine corporate responsibility and concern for the wellbeing of our people. Partnerships like these are pillars of sustainable community development,” he remarked.



Also speaking, Mrs. Shakirat Adeosun of the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board emphasised that the renovation and equipment donation were achieved through a strong partnership between APM Terminals and the Lagos State Government.



She further explained that the renovation and equipping of the centre represent the first phase of APM Terminals’ health intervention, with a second phase planned to upgrade the laboratories for improved service delivery.



Similarly, the Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Jubril Emilagba, commended APM Terminals for its continued partnership with the community.

“We appreciate your support and assure you that your name will be promoted positively within the community,” he said.



The Medical Officer in charge of the Simpson Centre, Dr. Tunde Osoba, expressed gratitude to APM Terminals for what he described as “life-saving gifts”, pledging that the equipment would be properly maintained and utilised to serve vulnerable members of the community.



“We are truly grateful and appeal for continued support, as many of those who need these facilities cannot afford them. With this equipment, we can reach more people when they need help the most,” he said.



APM Terminals Nigeria’s Medical Advisor, Mr. Layi Ogunjobi, explained that a consultant has been engaged to monitor the use, maintenance, and impact of the equipment over the next two to three years to ensure accountability and sustainability.