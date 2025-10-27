APGA: Opposition resorting to lies, blackmail ahead of Anambra 2025 poll

By Vincent Ujumadu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed allegations that Governor Chukwuma Soludo promised cash-for-votes ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, describing the claim as false and politically motivated.

In a statement on Monday, Chinedu Obigwe, National Coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors Forum, said the opposition had resorted to “lies and blackmail” because it had already “read the handwriting on the wall” about its impending defeat at the polls.

Obigwe said the governor never directed anyone to pay voters, explaining that what Soludo announced was a “motivational reward” for wards that perform well in the election — a move the party insists is different from vote buying.

“The Electoral Act criminalises voter inducement but does not prohibit post-election motivational rewards,” Obigwe stated. “The governor only introduced a healthy competition among party faithful to encourage grassroots mobilisation, not to purchase votes.”

He described the allegations by opposition parties as “childish blackmail,” urging voters to ignore attempts to distract the electorate.

According to him, Governor Soludo’s performance in office remains his strongest campaign tool.

“Governor Soludo is confident of a well-deserved victory in the November 8 election because of his administration’s achievements,” Obigwe said. “His good works in Anambra are like a nine-month pregnancy — they cannot be hidden.”

He added that the planned reward system was aimed at energising APGA members and recognising their efforts during the election, not at influencing voters.

“The truth is that the opposition has seen its defeat ahead and is now clutching at straws,” he concluded. “No amount of lies or propaganda will save them on November 8.”