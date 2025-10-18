APD dialogue strengthens subnational efforts toward inclusive ‘Green Growth’

By Godwin Oritse

The Advocacy for Policy and Innovation (API) and Connected Advocacy, with support from the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform and in collaboration with the House Committee on Renewable Energy, have successfully convened the South-West and South-South Merged-Zonal Africa Policy Dialogue (APD) Legislative engagement and Green Job Fair in Benin City, Edo State.



The fair sought to strengthen subnational collaboration on renewable energy, green skills innovation, and youth empowerment while promoting investment opportunities that drive Nigeria’s transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.



Declaring the event open, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, alongside his deputy Hon. Iliyasu Aliyu Abubakar, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to developing inclusive green job policies and supporting the legislative frameworks driving the green economy agenda.



In her opening remarks, Abra Dangnan, Deputy Chair of the APD Community of Practice (CoP) and Co-Lead, provided an overview of the APD project, outlining its goals for the merged-zonal conference. Mr. Aniebiet Obot, APD Co-Lead, presented a progress report on the methodology, while Prince Israel Orekha, Executive Director of Connected Advocacy, highlighted the significance of the event in aligning regional priorities with national policy development.



Dignitaries in attendance included Mr. Kenneth Iwoghiren, Director for Climate at the Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability; Dr. Emeribe Chukwudi Nnaemeka, Chief Research Officer, Energy Commission of Nigeria; Engr. Osakwe Ize-Iyamu, representative of NDDC Edo State; Chief Kelvin Edegie, the Edegin N’Useh; and Rev. Ogakwu Abaros Simeon, Immediate Past Vice Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (Edo State Chapter).



The stakeholders shared sectoral recommendations toward the realization of the National Inclusive Green Jobs Act (NIGJA) and the National Green Skills Employment Alliance (NGSEA). Their inputs emphasized the need to address policy gaps and ensure inclusive implementation across all levels of governance.



A major highlight of the event was the Green Job Fair panel session, moderated by Carl Oshodi-Isibor and Mrs. Adesuwa James Jang. Panelists included Prof. (Mrs.) Georgina Erifeta of Igbinedion University Okada; Amb. Dr. Brightence Ogiemwonyi, CEO of Brightence Electricals; Mrs. Edith Iyalomhe, CEO of Best-Cruse; Mrs. Irene Ipogah of NABTEB; and Mr. Kenneth Iwoghiren, among others. Their discussions focused on private sector participation, technical education, and innovation as key drivers of Nigeria’s green transition.



The dialogue aimed to deepen subnational ownership of green job policies, integrate regional perspectives into national frameworks, connect job seekers with employers in the green economy, and establish coalitions to sustain momentum on inclusive green growth initiatives.



During the high-level discussions, led by Prince Israel Orekha, participants emphasized the need for harmonized data collection to identify sectoral priorities, context-specific policy frameworks, and stronger partnerships between public institutions and private investors. They also called for incentives to support local manufacturing and skill development beyond corporate social responsibility.



Further recommendations included stronger linkages between Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institutions and industry, inclusive approaches to empower women and youth, and consistent financing and policy implementation to sustain investor confidence in the green economy.



Post-event surveys revealed a significant rise in awareness of green job opportunities among participants, especially youth and training institutions. Many expressed renewed interest in aligning their skills with the growing green labour market through internships and vocational training.



At the meeting, commitments were made to compile regional recommendations for inclusion in the national NIGJA and NGSEA drafts, foster partnerships for apprenticeships, establish follow-up coalitions involving employers and training partners, and enhance media advocacy to sustain public engagement.



Ultimately, the APD South Dialogue reinforced the bridge between legislative discourse and practical job creation, highlighting how regional participation can drive Nigeria’s inclusive green growth. With continuous collaboration, financing, and policy alignment, the initiative is set to advance sustainable development and deliver tangible benefits across communities in Nigeria.