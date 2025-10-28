APC woman leader seeks passage of reserved seats bill, hail national assembly

The National Woman Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mary Alile Idele, has called on the National Assembly to pass the Reserved Seats Bill to become law.

She emphasised that with the Bill, Nigeria stands at the threshold of a historic transformation that promises to redefine democracy through genuine inclusion and gender balance.

The APC Woman Leader said the ongoing legislative deliberations on the Reserved Seats Bill for women marked a defining moment in the nation’s journey toward fairness, justice, and shared leadership.

Idele stated in a statement through her media office, where she commended leadership of the National Assembly for promoting the cause of the Nigerian women.

“I wish to commend the leadership and members of the National Assembly, especially the Senate leadership under Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu for their courage, vision, and unwavering commitment to advancing the cause of Nigerian women.

“Their stewardship in championing this Bill reflects a deep understanding that democracy thrives best when all voices are represented.

“The overwhelming support from more than 150 members of the House of Representatives and 70 Senators demonstrates that Nigeria is ready to institutionalize women’s inclusion in governance.

“This support goes beyond politics. it affirms a shared belief in equity, justice, and the recognition of women’s indispensable role in nation-building,” she said.

The APC woman leader stressed that women were not asking for tokenism, “We are asking for fair representation the opportunity to bring our perspectives, empathy, and innovation to national decision-making.

“Across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Nigerian women have consistently demonstrated excellence in business, education, healthcare, and leadership. It is only natural that this competence and integrity be reflected in our political institutions.”

Idele said the Reserved Seats Bill aligns seamlessly with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places strong emphasis on inclusion, empowerment and unity.

“I therefore call on all stakeholders, legislators, party leaders, civil society organisations, and the general public to sustain their advocacy and ensure this Bill becomes law.

“Let history remember this generation of lawmakers as the architects of gender equality, those who opened the doors of leadership to the daughters of Nigeria.

“Together, we can make equality not merely a slogan, but a living reality that strengthens the very fabric of our democracy,” Idele charged.

Vanguard News