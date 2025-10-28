APC to opposition: $1bn Lagos Port investment is economic genius, not sabotage

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as “laughable” the opposition’s criticism that investing $1 billion in the Lagos Deep Sea Port while “neglecting” ports in Warri, Calabar, Onne, and Port Harcourt amounts to economic sabotage.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, dismissed the claim as “reckless and rooted in ignorance,” insisting that the investment reflects sound economic vision under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

‘Opposition Displays Chronic Ignorance of Economics’

According to Oladejo, the allegations only expose the opposition’s lack of understanding of basic economic principles and governance realities.

“This reckless statement only exposes, yet again, the opposition’s chronic ignorance of basic economics and governance. Their loud opinions are rarely backed by facts, figures, or even a faint understanding of national policy direction,” he said.

He explained that the $1 billion investment in the Lagos Deep Sea Port is not a regional project but part of a nationwide maritime modernization blueprint aimed at positioning Nigeria as West Africa’s leading shipping and logistics hub.

“The Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu is not neglecting any port. The $1 billion investment in the Lagos Deep Sea Port is part of a national strategy to transform Nigeria into West Africa’s premier maritime gateway,” he stated.

Oladejo added that the project is attracting massive foreign direct investment from China Harbour Engineering Company and Singapore’s Tolaram Group, who, according to him, “saw in President Tinubu’s vision a business environment worth their billions.”

‘Other Ports Are Also Being Upgraded’

The Lagos APC spokesman noted that the Tinubu administration is concurrently implementing modernization projects in other ports across the country.

“Meanwhile, the same administration is executing the Onne Port modernization project — including equipment upgrade and digitalization; dredging of Calabar Port to increase draft depth and accommodate larger vessels; rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Port complex under a new concessionary framework; and Warri Port corridor expansion with rail link integration to ease inland cargo movement,” he explained.

“But of course, the opposition wouldn’t know this — they’re too busy tweeting ignorance and recycling talking points from the political dustbin,” he added pointedly.

‘Economic Foresight, Not Sabotage’

Oladejo described the $1 billion Lagos Port investment as “economic foresight”, not sabotage, emphasizing that it represents a bold step toward job creation, trade expansion, and efficiency.

“The Lagos Port investment is not sabotage; it’s economic foresight. It’s about creating jobs, boosting exports, and ending decades of inefficiency that made Nigerian ports some of the most expensive in Africa,” he said.

He added that the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Nigeria’s first fully automated port, has already begun redefining port management, improving turnaround time, and boosting government revenue.

“It’s the kind of progress that threatens those whose only skill in politics is complaining without contributing. The only sabotage here is the opposition’s attempt to weaponize regional sentiment against national progress,” Oladejo said.

“The tragedy is not that they don’t understand economics — it’s that they don’t care to learn.”

‘Opposition Should Think Before Speaking’

Taking a swipe at opposition figures, including Labour Party’s Peter Obi, the APC spokesman advised them to engage in more informed discourse before making public statements.

“Although it is widely acknowledged that his constructive intellectual engagement remains his weak point, he will do well to conduct proper research before commenting on national issues,” Oladejo stated.

He added:

“Nigeria deserves leaders who think before they speak, not those who confuse populist soundbites for policy discourse. Unlike the opposition, which specializes in propaganda and excuses, the APC builds what others only promise.”

‘Governance Is Strategy, Not Sentiment’

Oladejo further advised critics to understand that governance is driven by strategic planning rather than emotional or regional sentiment.

“Those crying foul over the Lagos Port investment should first pick up a basic economic policy manual before embarrassing themselves further. Governance is driven by strategy, not sentiment,” he said.

He reaffirmed that President Tinubu and the APC remain focused on delivering tangible development across the country.

“President Tinubu and the APC remain focused on building a Nigeria that works — one port, one project, and one policy at a time. The opposition can continue to cry from the sidelines; the train of progress has already left the station,” Oladejo concluded.