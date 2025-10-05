APC replies Atiku over comments on Tinubu’s visit to Plateau

Atiku

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described remarks credited to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Plateau State as propaganda and an attempt to misrepresent facts.

APC’s Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Sunday, said the President’s visit was a mark of compassion and solidarity with a bereaved family and should not be politicised.

“Only a person blinded by political bitterness would seek to twist such a solemn event for propaganda purposes,” Oladejo said.

He added that President Tinubu has shown commitment to addressing insecurity by strengthening security institutions, prioritising intelligence-driven operations, and fostering collaboration among security agencies.

According to Oladejo, the APC-led administration is recording progress in restoring peace across troubled areas of the country.

He further urged Atiku to avoid politicising sensitive national issues and instead contribute constructively to national unity and development.