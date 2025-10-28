APC North-West urges Zamfara members to resolve disputes internally

— Calls for Unity, Advises Use of Party Channels

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West Zone has urged members in Zamfara State to refrain from public disputes and to use established internal channels to address grievances.

The zonal office advised party figures to avoid airing internal matters in the media and to follow the party’s complaint and reconciliation procedures through state, zonal or national offices. It said such an approach would help preserve party unity and prevent misunderstandings.

The Zonal Publicity Secretary, Musa Mailafiya Mada, appealed for calm and called on senior party leaders to help mediate outstanding issues in the state.

“The APC is one family. Disagreements are normal, but they should be handled with maturity and through the proper party structures,” Mada said, adding that public airing of internal concerns weakens collective efforts.

Mada reaffirmed the zonal leadership’s commitment to discipline and to ensuring fair treatment for party members while encouraging dialogue and reconciliation.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and called on all members to work together to sustain the party’s progress in the North-West.