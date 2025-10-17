APC governors back President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

…Appeal to ASUU to sheath sword and embrace dialogue

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The forum pledged to continue aligning state-level policies with the administration’s national development objectives.

This was contained in a communiqué read by the forum’s chairman, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State Governor, at the end of the forum’s meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, from Oct. 16 to 17.

He said that the meeting, which brought together APC governors from across the country, served as a strategic platform for reflection on the nation’s socio-economic trajectory and a reassessment of the states’ role in Nigeria’s transformation process.

“The forum also described the collaborative framework involving the federal, state, and local governments as a model of cooperative federalism and inclusive development,” he said.

Uzodimma said that the forum emphasised the need to deepen synergy between state and federal governments, strengthen institutional integrity, and promote people-centred governance across all APC-controlled states.

“A major highlight of the meeting was the formal reception of Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State into the APC fold, alongside his team and supporters.

“The forum described his decision to join the party as historic and transformative, bringing the total number of APC governors to 24.

“The governors congratulated President Tinubu, the national leadership of the APC, and Nigerians at large on the development.

“This would further strengthen national unity and progressive leadership across the country.

“We warmly congratulate His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, on his courageous decision to join the APC.

“His entry reinforces the party’s growing national appeal and validates the policy strength of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Uzodimma said that the forum also commended President Tinubu and the APC leadership for steering the party into what it described as a new era of inclusivity, ideological clarity, and national consolidation.

“During the meeting, the governors undertook a comprehensive appraisal of the political, security, and socio-economic situation in the country.

“They expressed satisfaction with the progress being recorded in fiscal reforms, food security, power sector stabilisation, infrastructural modernisation, and social intervention programmes.

“The forum noted that under President Tinubu’s leadership, the nation’s economy is recording steady growth, with inflation and interest rates declining, while revenue accruing to the three tiers of government continues to increase.

“The forum lauded the President for initiatives introduced through the National Economic Council aimed at creating opportunities for Nigerians across the 8,809 INEC wards of the federation.

“The Progressive Governors’ Forum commends the foresight of President Tinubu and reaffirms its collective resolve to support all policies and programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the chairman said.