APC dismisses opposition’s one-party claim amid defections from PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed concerns that the growing wave of defections from opposition parties into its fold could threaten Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Saturday night, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, said the defections were a legitimate expression of democratic choice, not a sign of democratic decline.

“I have no concern whatsoever about that because nothing that has happened in our country — with people leaving their parties to join the APC — suggests that we are sliding into a one-party system,” Morka said.

“People are simply exercising their democratic freedom to choose among competing party alternatives, and they are choosing our party.”

The APC spokesman argued that describing the trend as a danger to democracy was misleading and unfair.

“It would be disingenuous to describe the development as a threat to democracy,” he said.

“Would you have the APC become a gatekeeper and decide who can or cannot come in? Democracy is a system of freedoms.”

Responding to claims that the ruling party was using federal power to pressure governors and lawmakers into defecting, Morka dismissed the allegations as baseless.

“In a country as massive as Nigeria, how do you cajole governors who are chief executive officers of their states?” he asked.

“These are people elected by their constituents who control their own budgets. What exactly would you tell a governor to cajole him?”

He accused opposition parties of attempting to shift blame rather than address internal problems that have weakened their structures.

“If the PDP, Labour, or ADC look inward, they will find that it is their dysfunction and failure of leadership driving people away. Nobody wants to remain on a sinking ship,” he said.

Morka added that the APC has become a symbol of hope and stability for Nigerians, crediting President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and economic reforms for the renewed confidence.

“The APC is a party of method and hope under the President’s leadership. Our macroeconomic indicators are improving, and this will soon translate to more food on the table for Nigerians,” he said.

