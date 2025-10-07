APC digital force raises concern over electoral integrity ahead of Anambra poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Digital Force has expressed concern over what it described as possible threats to the integrity of the forthcoming Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

In a statement issued in Awka and signed by its Director General, Pharm. Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann, the group stated that it had received reports suggesting potential irregularities in the lead-up to the polls and urged relevant institutions to ensure a credible process.

According to Klinsmann, the APC Digital Force’s observations stem from intelligence shared by party agents and independent monitors, which raised fears of procedural lapses similar to those reported during the 2024 local government elections in the state.

“The 2024 LGA elections were marred by low voter turnout and operational challenges. We are concerned that some of those issues could reoccur if preventive measures are not put in place,” the statement read.

The APC Digital Force outlined four major areas of concern: electoral timelines, logistics management, security deployment, and media fairness.

Klinsmann claimed that there had been discussions suggesting possible adjustments to the campaign timetable under the guise of addressing security concerns, which, he said, could affect fair participation. He also cautioned against “logistical blackouts” that could delay materials in certain parts of the state.

The group further appealed to security agencies to ensure neutrality and protect all parties and voters without bias. It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strengthen oversight on ad-hoc staff recruitment and logistics planning to avoid operational bottlenecks.

In addition, the APC Digital Force urged civil society organizations and election observers, including Yiaga Africa and the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, to deploy adequate monitoring systems to ensure transparency during collation.

Klinsmann described the November 8 election as a defining moment for Anambra State, calling on citizens to participate peacefully and responsibly.

He stated that the APC’s governorship candidate, Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu, represents “a message of development, inclusion, and renewed governance,” while encouraging voters to engage constructively in the democratic process.

“The future of Anambra lies in collective participation. We urge the electorate to exercise their rights and ensure that their votes count,” Klinsmann said.

The group concluded by emphasizing that credible elections are crucial for sustaining public trust in democracy and for maintaining peace in the state.

Vanguard News