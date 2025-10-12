APC chieftain predicts victory for Tinubu, Radda in 2027

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdul’aziz Maituraka, has predicted the party’s victory at all levels during the 2027 general elections.

Maituraka expressed his confidence at a meeting with youth groups, widows’ associations, former Councillors, and other APC supporters in Katsina on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that Maituraka is a Special Assistant to the Deputy Senate President and also Special Adviser to Gov. Dikko Radda.

He further affirmed that President Bola Tinubu would win the presidential election and Radda would secure re-election as the Governor of Katsina State.

Maituraka also applauded the role of women in the 2023 general elections, describing them as ‘promise keepers’.

“Women contributed to the APC 2023 general elections’ victory. We encourage them to still do the same come 2027. What APC did in Nigeria is widely visible to the citizens.

“Don’t be deceived by the opposition. APC should be supported by all women in Katsina State. Radda is the best choice for Katsina.

“The Katsina State Government had indeed played a significant role in taming insecurity. We have a good plan for the women to thrive in businesses,” Maituraka said.

He, therefore, solicited the support and commitment of women, youths and groups to ensure the repeat of their support like they did in 2023.

According to him, their support will enable the party’s candidates to continue the good work already in progress in the state and the nation as a whole.

