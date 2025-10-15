APC chieftain pleads with Tinubu to grant Nnamdi Kanu state pardon

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Digital Force, Pharmacist Ikeagwuonwu Chinedu Klinsmann, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant a state pardon to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in the spirit of national reconciliation and renewed hope for unity.

In a statement issued from Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday, Klinsmann described President Tinubu as “a leader with a heart of gold” whose politics is “guided by compassion, inclusiveness, and national unity.”

He said releasing Kanu would demonstrate statesmanship and advance the President’s vision of healing divisions across Nigeria.

“At a time when Nigeria is navigating sensitive political and ethnic fault lines, the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would represent a bold step toward healing the scars of division and restoring confidence among the people of the South-East,” Klinsmann said.

He noted that the President’s recent decision to pardon several convicts and political detainees had already shown his magnanimity and leadership spirit.

“The same spirit of mercy that informed those recent pardons should be extended to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. A state pardon for Kanu will be a clear signal that this administration stands for peace, unity, and dialogue above all else,” he added.

Klinsmann recalled that following the death of Pope Francis, he had previously urged President Tinubu to seize the moment as a “divine window for reconciliation” by freeing Kanu in honour of the Pope’s commitment to mercy and forgiveness. “The time for action has not passed but has only grown more pressing,” he said.

He also referenced judicial pronouncements questioning the legality of Kanu’s continued detention and called on the President to exercise his constitutional powers under Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu through a state pardon will not be an act of weakness but of visionary leadership. It will calm tensions in the South-East, revitalize trade in cities like Onitsha, Aba, and Enugu, and restore investor confidence in the region,” Klinsmann stated.

The APC chieftain further urged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and activist Omoyele Sowore to shelve their planned protest march to Aso Rock, warning that such actions could be hijacked by criminal elements.

“We have seen it before — the #EndSARS protests began with noble intentions but ended in tears, violence, and destruction. We cannot afford a repeat of such tragedies,” he cautioned.

He advised that grievances be addressed through dialogue and institutional engagement rather than confrontation.

“Our democracy thrives on engagement, not anarchy. The President listens, but the message must come through the right channels,” he said.

Klinsmann also highlighted President Tinubu’s development efforts in the South-East, citing major projects like the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge, and the establishment of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) as proof of inclusion. “The President has demonstrated unprecedented goodwill toward the South-East,” he noted.

Calling for a National Reconciliation and Integration Forum to foster dialogue among Nigeria’s diverse groups, Klinsmann concluded: “I call on President Tinubu to write his name in gold by granting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a presidential pardon — not as a favour to one man, but as a gift to the nation.”

Vanguard News