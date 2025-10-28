APC chieftain alleges secret defection plot to PDP in Plateau

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has alleged that some members of the party, including a few lawmakers in the State House of Assembly, are secretly plotting to defect to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The APC chieftain, who preferred anonymity described the situation as “a betrayal” of party loyalty, accusing some members of “playing APC in the day and PDP at night” due to the developmental achievements of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

“I know some of them, but I don’t want to mention names. Let the party leadership investigate the claims and deal with it accordingly,” he said.

The source admitted politicians have a constitutional right to associate with any political party of their choice. He acknowledged that Governor Mutfwang’s performance has attracted admiration across political divides.

“Politics aside, what is important to us is the delivery of the dividends of democracy. We are first of all citizens of Plateau, and as patriots, we can all see the Governor’s developmental strides,” he said.

He added that the ongoing road construction projects, youth empowerment initiatives, and regular payment of salaries have won Mutfwang public support.

“The Governor met a backlog of unpaid salaries of more than seven months and has cleared them,” he said.

Speaking on the current statement credited to the Governor on defection, a political pundit who commented on the issue said Mutfwang is capable of winning election under any party because of his overwhelming performance so far.

The political observer said the governor’s organic followers will vote for him under any party.

He faulted the APC on its recent call banning Mutfwang from joining the party, saying that with the Governor in APC if he so wishes it, is a win, win for President Bola Tinubu.

