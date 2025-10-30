APC Chair hails Wombo’s support for Alia, Tinubu

…reiterates Tinubu, Alia, Wombo would secure re-election in 2027

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Chief Benjamin Omale, has applauded the lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency, Prince Solomon Wombo, for his unwavering support for the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chief Omale in a statement in Makurdi gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Hon. Wombo at the National Assembly. He urged political stakeholders in the state to continue supporting President Tinubu’s reform-driven administration, noting that the initiatives have significantly enhanced revenue accruing to states nationwide.

He also praised Governor Alia for embarking on visible legacy projects in infrastructure and service delivery across Benue State, describing his leadership as transformative.

Also speaking with journalists, the APC Chairman commended Hon. Wombo for what he described as exceptional representation since his election in 2023. He noted that the federal lawmaker has remained consistent in advancing social and economic development across the state.

Chief Omale further lauded Governor Alia for his efforts in repositioning Benue through the construction of access roads, flood and erosion control interventions, improved transportation systems, enhanced healthcare services, new classroom blocks, and prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

He attributed these strides to the support of President Tinubu’s policies, citing federal projects such as the state’s first flyover at Wurukum and the over 500-kilometre Phase Two of the Makurdi–Ninth Mile dualization, among other interventions enabled by increased federal revenue allocation.

According to him, the visit was aimed at appreciating Hon. Wombo for his contributions to the development of the Sankera axis, particularly in improving security, governance, and service delivery.

Chief Omale described the lawmaker as a man of integrity and urged him to remain focused on delivering quality representation and supporting the progress of the state.

He expressed confidence that President Tinubu, Governor Alia, and Hon. Wombo would secure re-election in 2027 based on their performance and goodwill, adding that the Renewed Hope Agenda remains a catalyst for the ruling party’s electoral success.

Responding, Hon. Wombo thanked the chairman for the visit and reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC leadership. He pledged to continue supporting the administration of Governor Alia and to intensify mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 elections to ensure continuity in governance and improved welfare for Nigerians.