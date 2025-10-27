APC appoints Onyirimba to lead Renewed Hope Agenda in Enugu State

— Party tasks him with grassroots mobilization ahead of 2027 elections

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Dr. Ezenwa A. A. Onyirimba as the Leader of the Renewed Hope Agenda in Enugu State, with a mandate to strengthen grassroots mobilization in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The appointment, ratified by the office of the party’s National Youth Leader, Hon. Dr. Dayo Israel, entrusts Dr. Onyirimba with the responsibility of promoting the national development vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu within the state.

Before his new role, Dr. Onyirimba served as the Director-General of the APC Youth and Student Council and was a member of the Stakeholders Relations Directorate under Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in the Presidential Campaign Council.

According to the party, Dr. Onyirimba’s track record in political organization and youth engagement makes him well-suited to drive the Renewed Hope message across Enugu’s communities.

“Dr. Onyirimba is expected to deepen the Renewed Hope Agenda at the grassroots and mobilize widespread support for the APC,” the statement read.

The party expressed confidence that his leadership will “galvanize strategic alliances, inspire youth participation, and strengthen the APC’s presence in Enugu State ahead of 2027.”