Apapa-Iganmu LCDA Chairman honoured with IPN fellowship for transformative leadership

By Esther Onyegbula

The Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, has been conferred with the Fellowship Award of the Institute of Planning, Nigeria (IPN).

The conferment ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in Abuja, where Saliu was honoured alongside other distinguished professionals in recognition of his contributions to urban planning, sustainable development, and community leadership.

Speaking after receiving the award, Hon. Saliu described the recognition as a “testament to the collective efforts and unwavering support of the people of Apapa-Iganmu LCDA,” noting that the honour reflects years of dedicated public service and commitment to building a more inclusive and developed community.

“This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a call to continue our work in building a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous Apapa-Iganmu where every resident thrives,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to residents, community leaders, and stakeholders for their continuous support and collaboration in advancing the LCDA’s developmental goals.

Saliu, who has served as Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu LCDA for several years, has been widely commended for his administration’s focus on infrastructure renewal, environmental sanitation, youth empowerment, and grassroots engagement.

He dedicated the award to “every hardworking citizen of Apapa-Iganmu,” pledging to continue promoting innovation and good governance that align with the principles of sustainable urban development championed by the Institute of Planning, Nigeria.

The IPN Fellowship is one of the highest honours in the field of planning in Nigeria, bestowed on individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and commitment to advancing sustainable planning practices in the country.