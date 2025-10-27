Apapa-Iganmu LCDA Chairman, bags CIPAN fellowship award

By Esther Onyegbula

The Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship Award of the Chartered Institute of Public Administrators of Nigeria (CIPAN) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public service, infrastructural development, and staff welfare.

The honour, according to a statement issued by his media aide, underscores Hon. Jimoh’s commitment to excellence in governance, transparency, and community development within Apapa-Iganmu LCDA.

The statement read in part: “It is with immense pride that we announce the recognition of our very own Executive Chairman, Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria (CIPAN). This prestigious award is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and passion for public service.”

While commending the institute for acknowledging the council boss’s efforts, the statement described the award as a motivation for greater achievements in service delivery and community advancement.

“We commend CIPAN for this well-deserved recognition and look forward to seeing Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu continue to make a positive impact in our community. May this accolade propel even greater achievements in governance and community development,” the statement added.

Hon. Jimoh, who has consistently championed infrastructural renewal and staff welfare initiatives within the LCDA, dedicated the award to the people of Apapa-Iganmu, reaffirming his commitment to delivering responsive and accountable leadership.