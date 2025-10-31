Apapa-Iganmu council highlights education, health, infrastructure gains in first 100 days

By Esther Onyegbula

The Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, on Thursday unveiled the administration’s vision for the 2026 fiscal year, tagged “Budget of Resetting”, pledging to strengthen service delivery, deepen community engagement and consolidate ongoing reforms across sectors.

Speaking during the 2026 Budget Stakeholders Consultation Forum held across Wards A and E in the council, Saliu said the proposed budget is designed to reassess priorities and reposition the LCDA for accelerated transformation in line with the needs of residents.

He said the government would continue to prioritise inclusive development by engaging citizens and incorporating grassroots demands into governance.

According to him, “The theme ‘Budget of Resetting’ reflects our commitment to re-evaluating our priorities, reassessing our strategies, and establishing a path forward that embodies the aspirations of our people. It is imperative that we listen to your voices, understand your needs, and incorporate your ideas into our planning process.”

Highlighting progress made since assuming office, the chairman listed key achievements in the education sector, including: Launch of the Olugbani Summer School Programme for pupils from Primary 4 to SSS3. Provision of free GCE forms for 100 top-performing students and preparatory classes. Organisation of the 21st Spelling Bee Competition, with Araromi Secondary School emerging winner. Plans to convert Ireti-Owoseni School into a Technical Training Centre. Sponsorship of 10 youths for ICT training at NIIT. Scholarship support for vulnerable but high-performing students in core science courses

On Employment, he noted the establishment of the Apapa-Iganmu Wealth Creation & Employment Centre and the operationalisation of a 24-hour ICT Hub powered by solar energy and high-speed internet.

In the health sector, Saliu explained that the administration had undertaken assessment and upgrade of Primary Health Centres, stocked pharmacies with free essential drugs, collaborated with the NYSC for medical personnel, secured land in Ward C for a new general hospital, and partnered with PTML to renovate the PHC in Amusu, Badia.

On Security, he stated that the council strengthened collaboration with security agencies, enforced laws against drug abuse, cultism and unlawful gatherings, and commenced rehabilitation works on major streets in Sari and Badia, including sand-filling on Ireti-Owoseni Street as a palliative measure.

He further noted the council’s zero-tolerance policy on indiscriminate waste disposal and the launch of the Olugbani Clean-Up Initiative across wards.

In the area of Sports, Saliu said plans are underway to revive the White Sand Stadium, begin selection for the Olugbani Boys football programme, and hold a friendly match between staff and political appointees to mark the administration’s 100 days in office.

Saliu assured residents that the next phase of governance would focus on delivering measurable impact across communities, stressing that success would be judged not by time spent in office but by visible improvements in people’s lives.

“Our 100 days reflect purposeful leadership — not how far, but how well,” he said. “As we begin crafting the 2026 budget, we must reset our approach to governance to ensure tangible benefits for every resident.”

Stakeholders, councillors and community leaders attended the forum across the wards to submit development priorities for the coming fiscal year.

The chairman urged continued cooperation, assuring residents that his administration remains committed to transparent, people-driven governance.