AOT: Experts, stakeholders affirm tribunal’s role in curbing unwholesome advertising practices

By Tunde Oso

Legal experts and key players in the advertising industry have affirmed that the Advertising Offences Tribunal (AOT) was established to protect Nigerians from deceptive advertisements, unregulated influencers, and exploitative marketing practices.

The tribunal, inaugurated in May 2023 by the Federal Government, was created to handle violations of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Act.

Speaking at a town hall meeting themed “The Nigerian Advertising Law: The Role of the AOT,” held on Tuesday in Lagos, experts emphasized that the tribunal’s establishment strengthens legal accountability in the advertising sector. The event was jointly organized by ARCON and the Nigerian Bar Association Lawyers in the Media (NBA-LIM).

The clarification comes amid earlier doubts in some quarters about the tribunal’s authority to adjudicate advertising-related disputes. Participants, however, explained that the AOT’s judgments are appealable to the Court of Appeal, ensuring checks and balances.

Delivering his remarks, Charles Odenigbo, Director General of the Centre for Media Law and Development, urged businesses to familiarize themselves with and comply with the provisions of the ARCON Act.

He said the town hall aimed to bring together lawyers in media, entertainment, film production, and advertising to enhance understanding of the AOT’s mandate and the implications of non-compliance.

“We cannot afford to leave lawyers out there doing their own thing without integrating them into this critical area of understanding the AOT and the consequences of violating the law,” Odenigbo stated.

In his keynote address, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN) described the establishment of the AOT as more than just a legal reform, calling it “a statement of national intent.”

“It signals that Nigeria will not leave its people at the mercy of deceptive adverts, unregulated influencers, or exploitative practices,” he said through his representative, Leke Kehinde.

Kehinde noted that the AOT protects consumers, deters misconduct, regulates digital spaces, preserves industry integrity, and reflects constitutional innovation.

“It is a global first, but more importantly, a Nigerian solution to Nigerian challenges,” he added.

Also speaking, Justice C.M.A. Olatoregun, Chairman of the Advertising Offences Tribunal, disclosed that the tribunal has handled 266 cases, of which 201 have been dispensed with, while 65 cases remain pending.

Describing the AOT as a “gatekeeper” of ethical advertising, Justice Olatoregun pledged that the tribunal would deliver on its mandate.

“The AOT represents a systemic evolution that embeds truth and accountability into the very structure of Nigeria’s advertising environment,” she said, urging lawyers in the media space to grow with and strengthen the tribunal.

On his part, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, Director General of ARCON, explained that Nigeria practices preventive advertising regulation, requiring approval before any advertisement is published or aired.

He recalled instances where ARCON had to stop offensive advertisements by individuals and organizations that could have triggered social unrest.

“What we regulate in the digital media space is just the advertising element, and we do this to ensure there is sanity in that space,” Fadolapo said.