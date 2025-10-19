Anyanwu’s forgery claim won’t stop PDP convention — Deputy Legal Adviser

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Despite allegations of forgery levelled by the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and a pending court case over the party’s forthcoming National Convention, the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, has assured that the convention will go on as scheduled.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday, Osuoha confirmed that the matter was already before the court but expressed optimism that the legal dispute would not derail the exercise.

“My brother, you know that the matter is already in court. And in law, whenever a matter is before the court, you don’t comment on it because it amounts to what’s called sub judice,” he said.

While refraining from discussing further details, the PDP legal officer said party leaders were hopeful of a favourable outcome.

“Yes, I believe the next adjourned date is sometime next week. Let’s see how things go. The case is still pending in court, but everybody is hopeful. By the grace of God, we’ll survive it and still go ahead with the convention,” he added.

Osuoha’s remarks follow a petition by Senator Anyanwu, who alleged that his signature was forged on an official letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) notifying it of the upcoming PDP National Convention.

In the petition dated October 15, 2025, and addressed to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and INEC, Anyanwu denied authorising the letter, describing it as a product of forgery.

“My attention has been drawn to an official letter to INEC with Ref. No. PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol.1M/25–140 dated August 25, 2025, purportedly signed by me. Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised, or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged or cloned version of my signature on the letter,” he stated.

The embattled National Secretary, who has been at loggerheads with the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), called for a full-scale investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the alleged forgery.

The crisis, which has festered since the 2023 presidential primaries that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP’s flag bearer, continues to divide the opposition party ahead of its National Convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.