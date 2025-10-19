Anyanwu petitions DSS, IGP over forgery in INEC Notice

The National Secretary of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has raised an alarm over the notice of the National Convention sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, alleging that his signature was cloned.

In a petition, Anyanwu, who has been at logger heads with National Chairman Umar Damagum and other members of the National Working Committee, said the letter written to INEC dated 29 August was not signed by him.

He has therefore asked the Director of the DSS, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP to order a full investigation into the situation and punish those culpable.

The PDP has been embroiled in crisis since the conduct of the presidential primaries for the 2023 general elections that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate, beating the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to second position.

In the runoff to the National Convention of the party slated for Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, between November 15 and 16, leaders of the party have been divided over the possibility of the convention.

While the Governors and majority of the NWC members have been working seriously for the success of the National Convention, those loyal to the FCT Minister, led by Anyanwu, have come up with conditions that must be met before the convention can hold.

In spite of that, preparations have been ongoing, with the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, saying that the convention is sacrosanct.

But in a letter dated October 15, 2025, and addressed to INEC, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the DSS, Senator Anyanwu said he has not written any letter to INEC.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to an official letter to INEC with Ref. No. PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol. 1M/25 – 140 dated August 25, 2025, purportedly signed by me.

“Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorized, or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged or cloned version of my signature on the letter.”

Anyanwu therefore, called for a full investigation, urging security agencies to identify those behind the alleged forgery and bring them to book.

The revelation by Anyanwu and the ongoing court case over the National Convention will no doubt pose a serious challenge to the convention.