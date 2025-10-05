Anxiety in Fubara’s camp over meeting with Wike, Rivers Elders

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Tension has reportedly emerged in the camp of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, following a closed-door meeting he held with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The meeting, which took place at the residence of Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, was described by sources as a “family reunion” rather than a political negotiation.

According to a source familiar with the gathering, the session was informal, involving light conversations and appreciation to elders for their role in fostering peace after the state’s recent political crisis.

Photographs from the meeting, which surfaced on Sunday, showed Governor Fubara attending without his close allies, while several associates of the FCT minister were present. This, however, sparked unease among some members of the governor’s camp, who expressed concern about being excluded from such engagements.

It was learnt that discussions also touched on the recent dissolution of certain state agencies and possible future political appointments. Elders at the meeting reportedly advised caution to avoid undermining the fragile peace in the state.

Other matters raised included the structure of the state executive, key appointments, and the overall stability of governance in Rivers State.

While speculations arose about broader political realignments, neither the governor nor the minister has made any official statement on the outcome of the meeting.