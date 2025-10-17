Anti-corruption fight: EFCC seeks stronger ties with media, CSOs 

By Innocent Anaba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called a for deeper collaboration among the media, civil society organisations, CSOs, and the commission in the fight against corruption and financial crimes.

EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, who made the call at a capacity building workshop for journalists and civil society organisations in Lagos, underscored the strategic importance the commission attaches to the roles of journalists and civil society actors as watchdogs of the society.

Represented by the acting Director of the commission, Mr Adebayo Adeniyi, he said: “Their ability to inform, educate, and mobilise public opinion is a critical asset in the fight against corruption, fraud, and other economic crimes.”

He noted that collaboration among anti-corruption agencies, the media, and CSOs had proven vital across the world in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance, adding that such synergy was even more crucial in Nigeria given the scale and sophistication of financial crimes.

The EFCC, he said, recognises the invaluable support of the media and CSOs over the years through reporting, advocacy, and public engagement, which have helped sustain public awareness on anti-corruption efforts.

He also disclosed that the commission launched a Specialised Workshop Series on Economic and Financial Crimes Reporting in 2022 to build the capacity of journalists, and had now expanded it to include civil society groups to foster inclusiveness and broader civic participation.

Highlighting Lagos as the commercial nerve centre and a hotspot for economic crimes such as foreign exchange scams, business email compromise, and property fraud, he stressed the need for public sensitisation to prevent citizens from falling victim to fraudsters.

“We must work together to intensify public education. The media and CSOs must remain at the forefront of promoting integrity and accountability.”

He emphasised that the fight against corruption should not be left to the EFCC alone but seen as a collective national duty, urging all stakeholders to expose corrupt practices and hold institutions accountable.

“The EFCC remains committed to building a stronger and more effective partnership with all stakeholders in the fight against corruption. Together, we can build a Nigeria where integrity, accountability, and justice are not exceptions, but the norm,” he added.