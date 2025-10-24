Anoka’s birthday brings succor to thousands with donation, medical outreach

Michael Anoka Foundation and Friends of the Delta State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Renewal, Engr. Michael Anoka has marked the commissioner’s birthday with a series of charitable activities in Ndokwa West.

The celebrations, attended by dignitaries and his wife, Mrs. Robo Michael Anoka, included cash donations, medical outreach, hospital bills payment, Market Visit and a visit to an orphanage home in Kwale.

The event, which attracted people from across the state, witnessed the distribution of cash, food items, and cash gifts to elderly women in Ogume, market women in Kwale, and other beneficiaries.

The medical outreach and hospital bills payment brought relief to many, while the visit to the orphanage home brought joy to the children.

The beneficiaries, overwhelmed with joy, praised God and the commissioner for remembering them amidst economic challenges.

Mrs. Anoka stated that her husband chose to celebrate his birthday by adding value to people’s lives, finding joy in identifying and helping those in need.

She thanked the beneficiaries for making themselves available and expressed her husband’s commitment to giving back to the community.

The event was praised by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, who described the commissioner as a free-giver who has been supportive to people long before he became a commissioner.

The Managing Director of Renat Security Consult, Mr. Okuanyono Fredrick Oghenetega, commended the commissioner’s kind gesture and thanked friends of the commissioner and the Michael Anoka Foundation for ensuring the downtrodden are well taken care of.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to God and the commissioner for bringing smiles to their faces.

Elderly women, who received cash donation, thanked God for the commissioner’s life and prayed for his continued success.

Other beneficiaries and market women, praised the commissioner for his kindness and generosity, saying they will never forget his gesture.

The event was a testament to the commissioner’s commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive impact on people’s lives.

As he celebrated another year of life, Engr. Michael Anoka demonstrated that true celebration is about adding value to others and making a difference in their lives.