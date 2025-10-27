Anniversary: A-Ibom ministry donates food items to widows, solar lights to Eket prison

By Etop Ekanem

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs recently marked its one-year anniversary with a special thanksgiving service, held at the United Evangelical Church, Aka Road, Uyo.

Also during the week, as part of activities marking its first anniversary, the ministry donated five solar-powered street lights to the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Eket to improve lighting and security within the facility.

Also, the commissioner also appreciated the leadership of the host church for aligning its vision with that of the ministry’s humanitarian ideals. In a gesture of gratitude, she made a financial donation to the church and presented bags of rice to widows in the congregation.

Leading the management and staff of the ministry in the solemn service to express gratitude to God for His faithfulness over the past year, the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Emem Ibanga, who was joined by officials of Akwa Ibom Bulk Purchase Agency (AKBPA), said the thanksgiving was in appreciation to God for His mercy, protection, blessings, and the milestones recorded since the establishment of the ministry by Governor Umo Eno in October 2024.

She said: “We have a governor who came prepared for the task of governance. His creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs shows his intentional commitment to reaching out to the vulnerable in society.

“Today, we return all glory to God because we would not have achieved what we have without Him. As a ministry, we came humbly to say thank you to God for the many blessings, for touching lives through us, and for keeping every one of us alive. We have not lost anyone in one year, and that is enough reason to be grateful.”

She explained that her emergence as commissioner was made possible through the compassionate leadership of Governor Umo Eno, who graciously established the ministry out of his deep love for humanity and commitment to the welfare of Akwa Ibom people. She recalled that even before he became Governor, Eno was already actively involved in humanitarian services.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Eno Akpan, recalled that she was the first staff member to resume in the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, following her appointment by Governor Umo Eno. She expressed appreciation to the governor for the trust reposed in her and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting his humanitarian agenda.

The officiating minister, Rev. Ndifreke Udom, said God paid the price for humanity to be free, adding that God has given man the dominion over all things.

Udom emphasized the importance of gratitude, and reminded worshippers that thanksgiving attracts divine increase, noting that “when you thank God for what He has done, you empower Him to do even more.”