Anisimova thrashes Gauff in 58 minutes to make China Open final

USA’s Amanda Anisimova (L) is congratulated by USAs Coco Gauff after Anisimova won their women’s singles semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on October 4, 2025. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova crushed defending champion Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in 58 minutes on Saturday to reach the China Open final and will face Linda Noskova.

The 26th-seeded Noskova of the Czech Republic saved three match points in her semi-final to stun fifth seed Jessica Pegula in three sets.

“I felt really good throughout the whole match,” third-seeded American Anisimova, beaten in the final in New York by Aryna Sabalenka a month ago, said.

“All my shots were working today, which is my favourite way to play.

“Coco’s a really tough player, so I knew I was gonna really have to step it up.”

Anisimova said she was surprised to be back in another final so soon, having taken time off after the US Open and removing a tooth the day of her flight.

“I didn’t really feel like I was match fit ahead of the tournament,” said the 24-year-old, who is one win away from a fourth career title.

“I was like, is it a mistake that I’m flying there (Beijing) and everything’s just off to a bad start?

“But I think I learned… when I’m not feeling my best physically or I’m facing a challenge, I actually play better because I don’t have as much pressure.”

– ‘One of the best’ –

Anisimova stormed into a 5-0 first-set lead in 15 minutes as an uncharacteristically shaky Gauff hit a slew of shots long and into the net.

The 21-year-old reigning French Open winner double-faulted twice to give Anisimova two set points before finally getting herself on the scoreboard.

But it was far too little, far too late.

Gauff’s nightmare continued in the second set as Anisimova again raced into a 5-0 lead over her compatriot.

Gauff managed to close that deficit by two games but a commanding Anisimova closed out in less than an hour.

It was Anisimova’s quickest win yet in the Chinese capital, where she pulled off two three-set comebacks.

“She’s definitely one of the best,” Gauff said.

“Today I would have liked to perform better and I need to step up my game.”

Gauff’s only previous loss on Beijing’s centre Diamond Court had been to Poland’s world number two Iga Swiatek in 2023, also in the semi-finals.

“It’s been a great year for me,” Anisimova, who qualified for the WTA Finals this week in Beijing, added.

– Noskova ‘too happy’ –

Noskova surprised the more fancied American Pegula 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6) to pull through in 2h 28min and will contest the biggest match of her career on Sunday.

“(Pegula) played incredible,” Noskova, 20, said.

“It was just two points away from a win or a lose.

“I’m just too happy that I would win.”

The two played smart over intense rallies, moving each other around the court.

The deciding set was a nail-biter, with the more experienced Pegula double-faulting on match point, before they went to a tiebreak.

“It was quite a tough match mentally and physically and everything else, so I’m just gonna cherish this win,” Noskova said.

She is after the second title of her career and first at the 1000 level.