Aniocha, Oshimili leaders reject move to place Anioma State in South East

By Mathew Johnson

Leaders and stakeholders from the Aniocha and Oshimili areas of Delta State have rejected the proposal by Senator Ned Nwoko seeking to create Anioma State as part of Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone, describing the move as “a distortion of history and a betrayal of Anioma’s distinct identity.”

Nwoko, (APC–Delta North) has been commended by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria HURIWA for his sustained advocacy for the creation of Anioma State, describing him as a key figure behind the growing momentum for the establishment of a new state in the South East region.

But in a communiqué issued under the aegis of Njiko AniochaOshimili, the mouthpiece of the Aniocha and Oshimili people, the group stated that Senator Nwoko’s bill “misrepresented Anioma’s historical and administrative evolution,” adding that the region’s development trajectory had always been linked to the South-South, not the South-East.

Maintaining that Anioma’s administrative history had never been tied to the South-East,”the communique signed by Dr Okey Okonta, recalled that Anioma territories were first part of Benin and Delta Provinces, later the Midwest and Bendel States, and now Delta State, stressing that “These are the foundations of our belonging within the South-South geopolitical zone.”

The communique read :” Anioma is Anioma; Anioma is not Igbo. We are a syncretic culture area with diverse origins :Bini, Igara, Yoruba, Igbo , forming a distinct pathway. Not all Anioma people speak Igbo as their native tongue, underscoring our heterogeneity.

“The Asagba of Asaba, ASAGBA Prof Epiphany Azinge ,an erudite scholar and legal luminary par excellence, alongside the leadership of Offac, Onu Ika, Ndokwa and other subnational groups, counselled against lumping Anioma into the South East , advice unheeded. This disregard denigrates the original concept of Anioma statehood championed by our leaders, predicated on sustaining Anioma’s independent identity within the South South.

“We reject this attempt as a form of modern slavery, where a minority group wields power to subsume our distinct people. During the Nigerian Civil War, Anioma faced marginalisation from the South East despite our people’s contributions – a history that should caution against repetition. General Lucky Irabor, a proud Anioma son not of Igbo extraction, exemplifies our diversity.

“This move by Senator Ned Nwoko appears driven by South Eastern desires for increased population and landmass to amplify their national voice , a self-serving agenda disregarding Anioma’s prosperity. Anioma people will not be articles for appeasing the South East.

“We urge unity with like-minded groups in Ika and Ndokwa to reject this gambit. We demand a referendum on Anioma State’s regional grouping if need be. We write to the Presidency and the National Assembly expressing our people’s resolute position: Anioma belongs in the South South geopolitical zone, honouring our history, culture, and administrative antecedents.

“Anioma is Anioma. We will not be auctioned for political ambition. We call on all Anioma sons and daughters to stand firm against this affront, defending our distinct identity and rightful regional affiliation”.