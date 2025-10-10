Angola Steps Up Sustainability Agenda with Expo Recicla 2025

By Esther Onyegbula

Angola’s Ministry of Environment, through the National Waste Agency (ANR), has announced plans to host the 4th edition of Expo Recicla, a national environmental fair designed to promote sustainable waste management and circular economy practices.

The event, scheduled for October 24 to 25, 2025, in Luanda, will be held under the theme “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle for a More Sustainable Angola.”

According to the organisers, Expo Recicla has grown beyond a traditional exhibition into a national platform for dialogue, education, and collaboration, reaffirming Angola’s commitment to environmental protection, climate action, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the 2030 Agenda.

Over the years, the Angolan government has introduced several initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, promoting urban solid waste recovery, and encouraging the efficient use of natural resources through reduction, reuse, and recycling.

The 2025 edition, organisers said, will serve as a strategic milestone in consolidating the country’s vision of a greener and more resilient future. It will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, environmental experts, academics, students, and international partners to share knowledge and explore innovative solutions in waste management and the circular economy.

During the two-day event, participants will engage in thematic conferences, high-level panels, and technical workshops focused on waste management, energy transition, and environmental innovation. Exhibitions will also feature cutting-edge recycling technologies, while interactive sessions will promote public awareness among schools and local communities.

The organisers said Expo Recicla 2025 would also serve as a networking hub for national and international stakeholders to forge partnerships and attract investments in sustainable waste management and green enterprise development.

Coming at a time when Angola is intensifying efforts toward economic diversification and sustainable growth, the event underscores the government’s determination to build a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous nation for current and future generations.