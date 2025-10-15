Anambra: Stick to electoral timelines, INEC tells political parties

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: With less than a month to the Anambra State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has warned political parties against breaching campaign timelines, insisting that adherence to the electoral timetable remains non-negotiable.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, May Agbamuche-Mbu, issued the caution on Wednesday during the third quarterly consultative meeting with the Media as well as Civil Society Organizations CSOs at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

She reminded stakeholders that the Anambra governorship poll will hold on November 8, 2025, with only three activities left on the timetable, publication of the Notice of Poll on October 25, the last day for campaigns on November 6, and the election proper.

“Political parties are therefore called upon to be mindful of the last day for campaigns and keep strictly to it,” Agbamuche-Mbu said, stressing that INEC was working round the clock to deliver a credible and peaceful election.

According to her, all non-sensitive election materials have already been deployed to Anambra State, while voter education and sensitization are ongoing.

She added that the Commission has held multiple engagements with security agencies at the national, state and local levels to secure the process.

Beyond Anambra, the INEC boss also outlined preparations for the FCT Area Council elections slated for February 21, 2026, and the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun scheduled for June 20 and August 8, 2026, respectively.

On the Continuous Voter Registration CVR, which began nationwide in August and will run until August 30, 2026, Agbamuche-Mbu expressed satisfaction with the turnout, describing it as evidence that Nigerians “believe in democracy and in the Commission’s effort to give every eligible citizen the right to determine who leads them.”

She also revealed that of the 171 applications for political party registration received by the Commission, only 14 have so far met constitutional and legal requirements to proceed to the next stage.

Reassuring CSOs and the Media of INEC’s commitment, Agbamuche-Mbu said: “On our part, we will continue to deepen democracy through inclusive, transparent and credible electoral processes. But we urge political parties to play by the rules.”