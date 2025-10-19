Anambra Showdown 2025: Soludo confident of victory as he storms Dunukofia

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed strong confidence in securing victory in the November 8 governorship election, citing the massive grassroots support across the state.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Dunukofia Local Government Area, the visibly elated governor said he was encouraged by the overwhelming enthusiasm of the people, noting that they had “taken ownership” of his campaign.

“I appreciate the people of Dunukofia for their strong backing during my first election.

We won resoundingly here in 2021, and I am confident of victory again.

I’ve been assured that we will win in all wards and polling units in this local government,”

Soludo declared.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, the governor said his government had laid a solid foundation for sustainable development over the past three and a half years.

“In the last three and a half years, we’ve been building the foundation. There have been improvements in the education sector. Public schools were in a deplorable state when we came in, but today that is no longer the case,”

he stated.

During the visit, Soludo inaugurated the newly constructed Dunukofia Legislative Building and addressed local government officials, emphasizing that the local government system in Anambra was functioning effectively.

“The local government system is working in Anambra State,”

he said, while commending the people of Dunukofia for their support and participation in local development projects.

The rally also provided an opportunity for residents to interact with the governor. Among the speakers were Chief Walter Eziri, President General of Ukpo; Chinenye Obika, who spoke on behalf of market traders; and Joseph Ime, who represented beneficiaries of the One Youth, Two Skills programme.

The speakers commended Soludo’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and youth empowerment, describing him as a visionary leader dedicated to the welfare of Ndi Anambra.

Also present at the event were the governor’s wife, Dr. Nonye Soludo, and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, alongside party leaders and supporters from across the state.