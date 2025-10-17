Anambra Showdown 2025: Soludo celebrates liberation and peace in Ihiala

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has addressed a large and jubilant crowd in Ihiala Local Government Area — a community that once faced severe security challenges but has now witnessed remarkable transformation under his administration.

The governor, visibly elated, said his visit was not just a campaign stop but a celebration of Ihiala’s liberation and renewed peace.

“This is not just another campaign rally; today is different and historic. We have come to celebrate the liberation of Ihiala,” Soludo declared.

Recalling the dark days of insecurity about four years ago, he noted that political gatherings were once impossible due to violent incidents. “On the day we scheduled our APGA rally, we could not come because of massive shootings and people were wounded. Even the election had to be postponed and rescheduled to hold on a separate day,” he recounted.

Expressing gratitude to community leaders, security agencies, and residents for their roles in restoring peace, Soludo announced an amnesty programme for youths who had been involved in criminal activities. He urged those still in hiding to come forward for rehabilitation and skills training, assuring them of his administration’s continued support and follow-up visits to monitor progress.

Several community representatives praised the governor for restoring normalcy in the area. Speaking on behalf of the Ebonesie communities — comprising Azia, Orsumoghu, Lilu, Mbosi, Isekke, and Ubuluisiuzor — Rev. Fr. Ernest Obiegwu expressed joy over the reopening of churches that were once shut down due to insecurity.

“Our churches, which were once closed, have finally reopened, and for the first time in years, we are celebrating Mass again,” he said, noting that the gatherings symbolize the community’s rebirth.

Similarly, Pastor Azuka Mgbochi commended Soludo for his bold security interventions, saying, “Thanks to the Governor’s efforts, we now feel safe and secure in our homes and places of worship.”

Other speakers, including Chief Nwabueze Umeh and Hon. Chika Obi, pledged to mobilize full support for the governor’s re-election bid. Comrade Ukatu Damian, Adaobi Orizu, and Ichie Ifeanyi Orjiakor also vowed to work tirelessly to ensure the governor’s success at the polls.

The event, marked by songs, prayers, and testimonials, reflected a community once ravaged by fear now embracing peace, hope, and progress.