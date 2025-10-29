Anambra Showdown 2025: Residents explain why Soludo deserves re-election

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

A cross-section of Anambra residents has outlined reasons for their decision to support the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in the November 8 governorship election, citing his ongoing infrastructure and development projects across the state.

Many residents expressed concern that if Soludo does not return for a second term, several ongoing road and development projects could be abandoned.

Across the three senatorial zones, major construction works are underway. Despite the election being just days away, road projects are still in progress.

For example, construction on the 1.6-kilometre Adili-Park Road in Nnewi, which is expected to boost activities at the local building materials market, is advancing steadily. Governor Soludo, who flagged off the project, assured that it would be completed within the agreed timeframe.

Similarly, work on the Saint Stephen’s Road project in Inland Town, Onitsha, is also ongoing. During its flag-off, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to environmental renewal through desilting, refuse clearing, and rehabilitation of slum areas to make Anambra a livable state.

“What I say, I do. I’m not a politician who speaks with four sides of the mouth. There is no room for abandoned projects. When I came, I met several incomplete roads and went ahead to finish them,” Soludo said.

Residents who spoke with Vanguard described the governor’s performance as impressive and deserving of continuity.

Mr. Anselm Okemuo from Umuhu village, Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area, said: “In the past, coming to our village was almost impossible during the rainy season because of the terrible road from Nkwo Okija. Many homes were flooded. But Soludo’s administration fixed the road and built proper drainage. Today, we drive home comfortably. For rescuing us, we’ve decided to vote for him on November 8 — no inducement needed.”

Mr. Okechukwu Nnaka from Ekwulobia said the town has witnessed rapid transformation under Soludo, citing the ultramodern market, flyover, dual carriageway, and erosion control projects as major achievements.

“Before now, traffic at Ekwulobia during festive periods was unbearable. Soludo’s urban renewal has changed that. If we want the Amawbia–Agulu–Ekwulobia–Uga dual carriageway completed soon, Soludo must continue,” he said.

In Awka, a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Austin Nonyelu, also called for Soludo’s re-election, saying his administration has turned the capital into a modern city.

“There’s no need to change a performing governor. Awka is now a real capital city with good road networks. We’re united in returning Soludo on November 8,” he said.

He added that voter turnout this time is expected to be high, reflecting the confidence residents have in the ongoing transformation of the state.