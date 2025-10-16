Anambra Showdown 2025: Opposition parties are mere participants, not contestants — APGA

By Vincent Ujumadu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed opposition parties preparing for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, describing them as “mere participants” rather than serious contenders.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, stated this in Awka, noting that APGA remains the dominant political force in the state and the South East.

Opara argued that the collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the region should not surprise anyone, given the internal crises that have plagued the party in recent years.

He also claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite its ambition to take over Anambra, is facing internal discord between the camps of its governorship candidate and running mate.

“They are merely participating, not genuinely contesting. The recent by-elections demonstrated this, as the candidates of the opposition performed poorly in their respective wards. That mock election exposed the hollowness of their claims and has set the tone for the November 8 governorship poll in Anambra State,” Opara said.

Commenting on the recent defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State from the PDP to the APC, Opara said the move was not unexpected, citing ongoing internal divisions within the PDP from the national to the state level.

He dismissed insinuations that Governor Chukwuma Soludo might defect to another political party, insisting that the governor remains firmly committed to APGA’s ideals.

“For us in APGA, this is a movement that has produced three consecutive governors and will produce more in the near future. In Anambra State, the only party that has consistently maintained its stronghold is APGA — no other party can claim that,” he stated.

Opara described suggestions that APGA was losing ground in the state as a “recurring chant” by struggling opposition parties who, he said, “rely on falsehood for comfort.”

“What else can you expect from the opposition at a time like this? Their stock-in-trade is propaganda. Make no mistake — they will ultimately fail, and APGA will always triumph. We will not be distracted by their rantings, nor will we be intimidated by their antics,” he added.

He also noted that both APGA and APC share progressive ideologies and collaborate on national issues, making it unnecessary for Governor Soludo to consider leaving APGA.