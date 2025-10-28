Anambra Showdown 2025: Onitsha residents express total support for Soludo’s reelection

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

ONITSHA — Thousands of enthusiastic residents from the 15 political wards in Onitsha North Local Government Area have declared total support for the reelection of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, as the 2025 Anambra governorship race gathers momentum.

At a campaign rally held in the bustling commercial city, the massive turnout reflected the growing grassroots support for the governor’s second-term bid.

Addressing the cheering crowd, Governor Soludo expressed delight at the overwhelming show of solidarity.

“Four years ago, having this large number of people in Onitsha North was inconceivable. But today, here we are. This gathering is part of our statewide campaign,” he said.

The governor thanked the people for their support in 2021 and assured them that his administration would continue to deliver on its promises.

“We will not take your votes for granted. This mammoth crowd is a testimony in itself,” Soludo added.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, the governor said Anambra had witnessed remarkable progress across key sectors.

“As we drove from Awka to this place, you can see that Anambra is busy and safe again,” he stated. “We have undertaken massive infrastructure development — roads such as the Trans Nkisi and Akpaka Roads, as well as the revitalization of public water schemes. We have done a lot in every sector, and we are just getting started.”

He also reaffirmed his commitment to credible elections, saying, “We in APGA believe in one man, one vote — credible, transparent, free, and fair elections. We are ready to work with INEC to achieve this.”

Several speakers at the event commended Governor Soludo for his impactful policies, including free antenatal and delivery care, the One Youth, Two Skills programme, and improved urban infrastructure.

The Mayor of Onitsha North, Tony Nworah, praised the governor’s leadership, describing him as “a beacon of hope whose reforms are transforming our community.”

Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghamba, noted that Soludo’s administration had created “unprecedented opportunities for Anambra’s youth,” while Barr. Mimi Azikiwe, member representing Onitsha North Constituency 1, lauded his “visionary development agenda and people-centered governance.”

The rally took an emotional turn when a 92-year-old woman, who insisted on attending to personally see the governor, offered prayers for his continued success.

In a show of solidarity, residents of Onitsha North collectively donated over ₦30 million in support of Soludo’s reelection campaign.