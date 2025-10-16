Anambra Showdown 2025: My 3-point agenda will elevate Anambra — YPP candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the November 8 Anambra election, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has said that his three-point agenda — Human Capital Development, Infrastructure, and Security (HIS) — will transform Anambra State and elevate it from its current poor state.

Speaking during an interaction with a cross-section of workers in tertiary institutions under the aegis of Academics for Better Anambra, Chukwuma said his administration would focus on skills acquisition, tackle insecurity, and upgrade the state’s infrastructure.

“As governor, I will pay attention to other forms of schooling, such as apprenticeship, where youths learn for some years and are then settled. I will set up a special agency for empowering people,” he said.

Chukwuma added that his government would prioritize teachers’ welfare and provide accommodation for them across the state.

“There will be teachers’ quarters in every school, and I will prioritize the welfare of teachers because they are responsible for the proper upbringing of our children,” he said.

He also promised to build a seaport at Ose Akwa in Ihiala Local Government Area, which, according to him, has the shortest nautical route to the Atlantic Ocean in Nigeria.

“We will do this in liaison with the Federal Government to ensure that the seaport is realized,” he added.

On the issue of power, Chukwuma pledged to ensure uninterrupted electricity within his first two years in office.

“After the seaport, we will find a solution to the problem of power. I have seen that our people are ready to pay once they see the light,” he said.

The YPP candidate also promised to strengthen security by creating community-based security committees that would work closely with traditional and formal security agencies.

“Once the Federal Government sends the security vote, we will use it appropriately,” he assured.

Chukwuma further said he would implement a comprehensive property documentation system across the state as part of his strategy to curb insecurity.

“One of the things fueling insecurity is that more than 90 percent of houses in the cities are not documented. Once I take over, we will number all houses, even those built with mud, and ensure that the occupants of every house are known,” he said.

He also pledged to address the menace of gully erosion and decentralize development by allowing local governments to handle road construction with their direct allocations.

“The problem of the state is not just building roads. The LGAs will be building roads because their allocations will go directly to them. As governor, I will have a listening ear,” he said.

Chukwuma, who hails from Anambra North Senatorial Zone, faulted the state’s zoning arrangement, arguing that poverty and insecurity have no geographical boundaries.

“We cannot be hiding under the rhetoric of zoning when our state is in trouble,” he said, adding that he joined the race because of the state’s mounting challenges.

He described the problems facing Anambra as man-made and expressed confidence in his ability to solve them if elected.

Chukwuma also vowed to strengthen the local government system, ensure civil servants’ welfare, and protect citizens’ rights.

“Under my administration, the local government system will be independent. Our people must know the truth at all times, and there must be freedom of speech and worship. I will be governor for all,” he promised.