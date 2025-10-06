Anambra Showdown 2025: ADC candidate Nwosu pledges to reform revenue collection

By Vincent Ujumadu

The African Development Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate for the November 8 election, Mr. John Nwosu, has pledged to overhaul Anambra State’s revenue collection system and put an end to multiple taxation.

Describing some revenue agents as “street terrorists,” Nwosu said he would dismantle the current enforcement system from his first day in office. The promise came during an online interactive session with Anambra indigenes living abroad under the ASA USA umbrella.

He expressed concern over what he described as the excessive powers of tax collectors, calling their actions a “sad commentary” on the current administration and a source of hardship for residents.

“Multiple taxation is a problem that is common, especially in Anambra State, and I will end it,” Nwosu said. “I will operate a 100 percent full E-government system to streamline revenue collection and eliminate the need for physical enforcers on the streets. Under our E-transport system, registered users will be free from harassment.”

The ADC candidate emphasized that a technology-driven approach would curb corruption, improve transparency, and remove street-level harassment.

Regarding interstate taxation, particularly for commercial transporters, Nwosu proposed collaboration through the South East Governors Forum. He outlined a computerized sticker system, modeled after a South West initiative, to prevent multiple levies across the region.

“It will be structured so that if you register in Anambra State, 50 percent of the tariff will go to the state, while the remaining 50 percent will be shared among other states. The sticker will have features allowing smartphones to verify its authenticity,” he explained.

An ICT expert, Nwosu also highlighted his commitment to modern governance, pledging to engage consultants and diaspora professionals to implement comprehensive reforms.