Anambra Showdown 2025: ADC candidate, John Nwosu, faults donations to Soludo’s campaign

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. John Nwosu, has criticised the massive donations reportedly made by some groups and communities to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.

Speaking with journalists in Awka, Nwosu described the development as “deeply troubling,” saying it raises serious moral, legal, and electoral concerns.

“I’m aware that some groups and towns have made huge donations to Governor Soludo and APGA in purported support of his campaign. Such donations raise real concerns about compliance with the Electoral Act, morality, and the rule of law,” he said.

The ADC candidate also queried reports that some local governments participated in the donations despite poor infrastructure and lack of visible development projects.

“If cash-strapped local governments are donating millions to the governor’s campaign, that’s a charade and a blatant display of official dishonesty,” he added.

Nwosu urged voters to reject inducements and defend their democratic rights, warning that vote-buying undermines the integrity of elections.

“Those who sell their votes are selling their patrimony, freedom, and future. Elections should be won by popular choice, not through purchased loyalty,” he cautioned.

He appealed to Anambra residents to support the ADC, promising to restore “honesty, fairness, and people-centered leadership” if elected.