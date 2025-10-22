Anambra: Police rescue two missing minors after nine months

The Police Command in Anambra has rescued two children, Sunday Aliya, 14 years old, and Ebenezer Emmanuel, 12 years old, after they had been missing for nine months.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

Ikenga said that the victims were found in Edo and Delta following a nationwide investigation.

“Operatives of the Police Command in Anambra attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Gender Section have successfully rescued two missing children, Sunday Aliya, 14 years old, and Ebenezer Emmanuel, 12 years old.

“The rescue was after nine months of intensive and intelligence-led investigation that extended across several states of the federation,” he said.

He said that the case was first reported at Fegge Police Station on Jan. 18, after the guardian of the victims sent the two boys to fetch water at a nearby borehole, but they never returned home.

The police spokesman said that following the initial investigation, the case was transferred to the SCID, Awka, for further action.

According to him, the operatives acting on credible intelligence traced and arrested Yusuf in Katsina State.

“During interrogation, the suspect provided valuable leads which guided the operatives to Umunede, Delta, where one of the victims, Sunday Aliya, was rescued.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of the second victim, Ebenezer Emmanuel, in Benin City, Edo,” he said.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, as commending the operatives for their perseverance and professionalism during the investigation.

Orutugu reiterated the command’s resolve to follow every lead in any case, no matter how long it takes, to ensure that justice is served.

He appreciated the cooperation of residents whose information contributed to the success of the rescue operation and urged the public to continue to support the police with information.

The command has contacted the parents of the rescued children, who reside in Ilorin, Kwara, and arrangements are ongoing for their formal reunification. (NAN)