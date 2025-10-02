Anambra Police detain 62-year-old suspected IPOB member

The Police Command in Anambra has detained a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over alleged extortion and terrorism in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

The 62-year-old male suspect was also an informant of the group and in charge of an extortion network operating in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

He said that operatives of the command attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, on Oct. 1, arrested the suspect and alleged informant of a secessionist group.

According to him, the suspect was also anchoring a major extortion network operating in parts of Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

“Preliminary information reveals that the suspect is in charge of illegal levies on traders in Isseke and Orsumoghu communities, collecting ₦10,000 and above monthly from each trader.

“He is also extorting ₦100,000 and above from families conducting burial ceremonies before the occasion or any such related event in the area,” he said.

He said that the illicit proceeds were allegedly remitted to his commander in a terrorist camp.

Ikenga said that the suspect is in custody and further investigation is ongoing.

The police spokesman quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, as assuring residents of the command’s continued commitment to dismantling criminal structures linked to insurgent groups.

Orutugu said that the arrest was part of the ongoing efforts to rid the state of elements exploiting innocent citizens under the guise of agitation.

(NAN)