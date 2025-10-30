Anambra: NSCDC deploys 10,250 operatives, warns against violence

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has deployed 10,250 operatives to Anambra State ahead of the November 8 governorship election, as part of measures to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free exercise.

Corps’ Spokesman, CSC Afolabi Babawale in a statement on Thursday said Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing State Commandants and Heads of Tactical Units on election security preparedness.

He said the deployment, which includes Tactical Forces from the Corps’ National Headquarters, is aimed at strengthening collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force – the lead agency in election security – and other sister security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES.

Prof. Audi stressed that effective coordination, cooperation and collaboration among the security agencies would guarantee a violence-free poll.

He warned politicians and their supporters against making inflammatory statements or engaging in acts capable of inciting violence before, during or after the election.

“The Anambra election is slated for Saturday, November 8; all intelligence and undercover personnel are to proceed with immediate effect to man identified flashpoints.

“Tactical forces are to commence round-the-clock patrols, while operatives deployed to polling units and collation centres must adhere strictly to their posting orders”, he said.

The Commandant General further directed officers to remain professional and uphold the rights of citizens while discharging their duties.

“Based on the resolution of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES, the NSCDC alongside other security agencies on election duty will monitor the process and provide adequate security for election materials and officials,” he stated.

Audi explained that the 10,250 operatives were drawn from the Corps’ National Headquarters Tactical Squad, Zone 13 in Awka, and commands in Edo, Kogi, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Ebonyi and Bayelsa States.

He assured residents of Anambra of the Corps’ readiness to ensure a peaceful, credible, and violence-free election.