Anambra Guber: Police intensify election security training for personnel

The Police Command in Anambra says it will sustain election security training for its officers and men, ahead of the Nov. 8 governorship poll in the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated this in a press release on Thursday in Awka.

Ikenga said that the measure was aimed at ensuring a peaceful, credible and secure governorship election in the state.

“In a sustained effort to ensure a peaceful, credible, and well-secured governorship election in Anambra, the Police Command has continued to expose its personnel to intensive election security training and refresher courses.

“The training is in partnership with respective Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and stakeholders.

“The training cuts across all Area Commands, Divisions, and Tactical Units.

“It focuses on professional conduct during elections, crowd management, intelligence sharing, inter-agency collaboration and the protection of fundamental human rights,” he said.

According to Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has reaffirmed that the command remains committed to upholding the principles of neutrality, professionalism and integrity during the upcoming election.

Orutugu explained that the continuous capacity-building sessions are designed to enhance officer’s operational readiness and ensure the safety of voters, electoral materials, and officials.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies to guarantee a hitch-free

electoral exercise across the state.

Vanguard News